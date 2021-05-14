Global IoT Security Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The IoT Security Market 2021-2030

IoT Security Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘IoT Security Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the IoT security market is expected to reach $6.43 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 30.5%. The emergence of the smart city concept is the driving force for the rise in demand for IoT security. As the population is growing, the need for sustainable development is of more importance.

The Internet of Things (IoT) security market consists of sales of Internet of Things security devices/ software and related services. IoT security is a technological area that provides solutions for safeguarding smart devices, networks, other connected devices and centralized user hubs from unwanted manipulation. This industry includes establishments that provide security solutions to counter IoT security threats such as remote vehicle hijacking, privacy leaks, brute force attacks on passwords and others.

Trends In The Global IoT Security Market

The increasing usage of block chain technology in order to protect data of IoT devices, enhance transparency and security, reduce costs, and increase efficiency is a new trend in the IoT Security market. Blockchain is a distributed decentralized ledger and underlying technology of bitcoin (a cryptocurrency) which is shared database (can be saved, owned, updated at different levels), not managed by central authority, comprising secure transactions, authenticated and verifiable. The block chain technology is integrated into IoT networks to provide additional privacy and security. It helps in reduction of processing time and cost, records transactions of all connected IoT devices, ensures tracking connected devices, coordinates these devices and aid smooth transaction process, provides efficiency to compliance issues, avoid re-entries, data leakages and frauds, minimize time to settle losses and ensures cryptographic security.

Global IoT Security Market Segments:

The global IoT security market is further segmented based on type, application, component and geography.

By Type: Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others.

By Application: Healthcare & Life Sciences, Infrastructure & Cities, Industrial System & Sensors, Smart Home & Consumer, Transport & Urban Mobility.

By Component: Solution, Services.

By Geography: The global IoT security market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

IoT Security Market Organizations Covered: Cisco, IBM, Intel, Infineon and Symantec Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

