Alpha Media Group Launches in Raleigh, North Carolina with Garage Brothers

Building a great brand starts with a website that reflects the values & objectives of a business. Clients do not just want to see what you're selling, they want to see a visual story of the company.
When a client comes to Alpha Media Group to have a website built, the best accomplishment is upon delivery when the client gets to see all of the work, creativity and methods come to life on their new website. As the Alpha Media Group team sat down to build the site for Garage Brothers, the necessary steps were taken to create a quality website that would reflect their brand.
Garage Brothers is one of the leading junk removal companies in Raleigh, North Carolina. They were founded in 2007, with a vision in mind to mesh both community work and recycling within their company. The owner, Kraig Bantle, wanted to make sure that his team would recycle and donate as much as they can as they were hauling new treasures in their trucks day to day.
Garage Brothers has been featured worldwide as they rose in rankings on their TV show, “Garage Gold.” This series showed the ins and outs of their team on the road, turning one man’s trash into another man’s treasure.
So when Kraig came to Alpha Media Group to have his company website built, the tech team started with the ABC’s of web design.
AESTHETICS:
Building websites is about aesthetics; the appearance of the site needs to be appealing to the clients and their perspective clients. Similar to the paint on a new vehicle, it is the immediate impression for the oncoming traffic to a website. Alpha Media Group also took into account, the appearance of the website which is foundational to the branding and creating a connection with a target audience.
Photos are an essential part of site creation since the website needs to be appealing to the viewer. When it comes to junk removal, most clients do not always want to see pictures of junk. Before and after photos are important and relevant, but the viewer needs to learn more about the team of professionals that would be coming into their home. Alpha Media Group added photos of the Garage Brother’s team working in their uniforms, as well as their company serving their local communities in Raleigh, NC and surrounding areas. Virtually introducing the staff of a service business to a potential client on the website is a great way to make a personal connection and establish trust.
Making the website user-friendly was also critical to the tech team as they worked on the aesthetics of the website. Content is great, but it’s always best to choose quality over quantity. It is important to make sure the viewer can learn enough about a company without going overboard on text. Across the site on Garage Brothers, there are visible CTA’s – or “Call To Action” buttons. This is just another way to make the site more user-friendly; this is also an important standard for ranking with Google.
BACKEND
Approximately seventy five million websites are created through WordPress. When building the site for Garage Brothers, Alpha Media Group wanted the best of the best for Kraig and his team; a WordPress site provided the best foundation. Within WordPress, it is important to ensure that the designer and web host is running one of the most stable and secure versions. Stable and secure does not always mean the latest version; one must look at the changelogs to see which features are added. Sometimes the changes are updates to fix previous errors, or they add a new functionality to the backend on the website.
In WordPress, there are a variety of visual builders right at the fingertips. Some popular builders include Elementor, Beaver Builder and Divi. For Garage Brother’s site, Alpha Media Group went with Elementor.
And finally, to make this site secure, Alpha Media Group set up an SSL through the hosting platform. Most consumers notice the SSL as http:// or https:// when they search the domain. The “s” in “https://” stands for secure, and viewers will see a lock icon on the URL bar at the top of their screen when sites have an SSL.
COMPLIANCE
Making a site compliant is a legal obligation to your client. Garage Brother’s website is compliant with ADA and GDPR plugins.
Americans with Disabilities Act Standards for Accessible Design, commonly known as its acronym “ADA,” is an essential plugin for any website. This plugin is usually found at the bottom right-hand corner of the viewer’s screen when browsing a website. ADA allows viewers to adjust the settings on the site like screen reading, increasing or decreasing the text size, text spacing, link highlighting, and there is even an option for those with dyslexia so the text is easier to read.
The following plugin that all sites should have is General Data Protection Regulation, also known as GDPR. This plugin asks users to confirm they are okay with using cookies while browsing the website.
The ABC’s are the foundation of any website building process, and now you can see the final product of this process by checking out Garage Brother’s website. There you will see how this method came to life, and you can learn more about Kraig’s team and services on https://thegaragebrothers.com/
