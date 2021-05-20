Melding Enriching Southern Rap with New York Beats: Rising Artist Big JimmyB Releases New Single
With his stunning and spellbinding new track “This Is”, Big JimmyB is inspiring listeners to achieve all their goals through hard-hitting and authentic Hip HopBATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired and influenced by icons of Rap and Hip Hop such as Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, up-and-coming singer and songwriter Big JimmyB is an authentic force in the fast-paced world of Rap, crafting musical compositions that are both soulful and impactful. Having released a refreshing new single titled “This Is” on April 22nd, 2021, the rising artist presents a unique mix which is both hip and stirring.
Independently writing, recording, mixing, and mastering his music, Big JimmyB is driven to take the music world by storm, by his characteristic songwriting, which is bringing a fresh new air to the genre of Hip Hop. Dominated and underscored by a distinct Southern rap mixed and melded intricately with a stunning New York style beat, the new single “This Is” continues Big JimmyB’s riveting musical journey.
A motivational and inspiring singer and songwriter, Big JimmyB’s music accentuates themes of life, hardships, and strength, stressing on the need to fight through all of life’s many conundrums. With a unique take on Hip Hop, the rising artist’s discography reflects use of rich and soulful lyricism, along with a powerful and charged vocal delivery. The single follows up on Big JimmyB’s last project titled “On My Way”, which stressed on the significance of valuing one’s own self and forming one’s own identity.
About
Big JimmyB is an up-and-coming force in the world of Hip Hop and Rap music, who hails from a small town in Arkansas. A seasoned and talented singer and songwriter, James Caldwell, better known by his artistic name Big JimmyB showcases unparalleled talent in independently recording, mixing, and producing music as well.
Enthralled by the power of music, the budding rapper decided to formally pursue music at the Los Angeles Film School, where he graduated with a degree in Music Production. Influenced by music genres such as Gospel, Blues, R&B and Rap, the singer has had extensive experience in the musical industry. Having performed at several gigs in San Francisco, Vallejo and other cities in California, the stirring artist has independently produced a string of hip singles such as “Bright side of the moon”, “5 Dayz Off”, “Eye See Red” and his recent refreshing project “On My Way”, which released in 2021 on Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, and other music platforms. Big JimmyB now intends to continue inspiring listeners with new music and forming his own label.
