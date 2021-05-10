Amid growing calls to reevaluate his plans, Facebook is moving forward with Instagram for Kids

Would a separate ‘Instagram for Kids’ be a good idea, or would it expose young people too early to the dangers of social media, and the wider web – and especially Instagram, adds unnecessary mental pressure and facilitates cyberbullying more and more younger and more susceptible users?

It is clear that many experts and regulators are leaning towards the latter, with a new call of lawmakers in the U.S. for Facebook to discontinue its plans for an Instagram for kids, noting the potential harms and dangers that such an app could facilitate and amplify.

As reported by CNBC:

“Attorney General of 44 states and territories insisted Facebook to abandon some of its plans to create an Instagram service for children under the age of 13, citing adverse health consequences for children on social media, and Facebook’s notorious past to put children on its platform protect. “

The AGs letter mentions various research reports that suggest that young people’s use of social media may increase “mental distress, self-harming behavior and suicide among the youth”.

“Young children are not equipped to handle the variety of challenges that an Instagram account has. Children do not have a developed understanding of privacy. They specifically cannot fully appreciate what content is suitable for them to share with others. do not share, the permanence content that they post on an online platform, and who has access to what they share online. ‘

The letter further highlights the past shortcomings of Facebook to protect younger users, with this particular example related to its previous junior version of one of its programs – Messenger for Kids:

” 2019 reports showed that Facebook’s Messenger Kids app, intended for children between the ages of six and 12, contained a significant design flaw that allowed children to bypass restrictions on online interactions and group chats with strangers. to include those not previously approved by the children’s parents. “

Indeed, Facebook confirmed in 2019 that there was a possible problem with the group chats feature in Messenger for Kids, which was quickly resolved, and that there was no evidence that it had been exploited. But still, when Facebook is the main focus on child protection and it does not succeed, Facebook will rightly be held accountable for it.

But again, Messenger for Kids, in general, has remained relatively free of incidents and is now ready 7 million monthly active users, so clearly, many children and parents see value in the app. It was further strengthened during the pandemic, allowing Messenger for Kids to facilitate the connection while keeping us all physically apart.

More kids are using the app and taking advantage of the digital connection, but it also helps them learn the pros and cons of social media at a younger age, which is important given the critical role it now plays in our overall interactive process.

Given this, Instagram for Kids might make sense. Can be?

The logic of the proposal, as noted by Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, is that by providing a separate Instagram for Kids platform that would ideally prevent younger users from joining the main program instead, where the risks of unwanted exposure to diseases. of the wider web is much larger.

“I have no doubt that this is a safer and better and more sustainable outcome for everyone involved.”

Mosseri and the Instagram team are already well on their way with the development of Instagram for Kids, which will include various precautions, while parents, like Messenger for Kids, will have full control over who their children can communicate with and communicate with in the app. .

Despite constant criticism of the project, which also prompted a recent call from a international coalition of 35 child and consumer groups for Facebook to discontinue plans for the app, Mosseri clearly believes it’s offline.

“It’s our responsibility to do the right thing, even if we’s slapped a little.”

There are no ads on an Instagram for kids, and no data collection about kids’ activities as such. Facebook also says that it is collaborates with experts in child development, child safety and mental health, as well as private advocates on the project.

It therefore crosses out all the necessary boxes – yet there is clearly great concern about the use of Instagram among minors, which may encourage Facebook to capture the development to reevaluate before taking the next steps.

Or Facebook will continue anyway – as Mosseri notes, the company is willing to take a PR hit if it believes it’s on the right track.

But is it?

Given the app’s focus on image and the highly edited, airbrushed, Photoshop aesthetics that Instagram has popularized over time, it can give users a completely skewed picture of what other people actually look like, and how they compare as a result. Is it a good move to increase the kind of pressure on younger people if you keep that in mind?

Clearly, many experts agree that this is a major source of concern.

Will Facebook take it on board, or keep moving on its growth path?