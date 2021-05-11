New report looks at the best times to post on each platform, based on insights from 20,000 users

Sprout Social het published his latest listing of the best times to move to each of the company’s major social media platforms 20,000+ customer base, using the platform to schedule and post online.

By analyzing this data, Sprout determined the best times to post based on when content sees the highest engagement rates – which is slightly different from the information you get from insights on the platform, as the reports are usually based on when users are active in the app.

This may make Sprout’s report a more accurate indication of the best times to post for optimal engagement – but it’s always worth noting with these ‘best times’ reports that the information provided is generic and is based on a broad data set. The best times you can post are relative to your unique audience and their habits, yet data reviews like these can help you guide your messaging strategy and help you make the best use of your best cadences to get your results to improve.

Here’s what Sprout found in analyzing last year’s data – and another important caveat: aThe times listed refer to Central Time Zone (CST).

These trends are likely to apply in other regions as well, but it is worth explaining this note in advance.

Facebook

As you can see in this chart, Sprout Social says that the best times to post on Facebook on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays are between 9am and 1pm. Monday between 09:00 and 12:00 also looks pretty good, so there are a variety of good engagement times to experiment with.

Sprout says that weekends are the worst time to post – which makes sense in terms of users wanting to spend their time on other things. But then you would also expect people to have more free time and respond more on weekends.

Not so, according to the data, which is largely in line with what Sprout also found in his report on it. last year.

I mean, it’s also contrary to a report published by Blog2Social earlier this year, so you can take it or leave it – but again, it’s based on engagement statistics among Sprout’s 20,000 users. It may help to give some guidance to your approach.

Instagram

Sprout says that Tuesdays between 11am and 2pm and Monday through Friday from 11am to 12pm are the best times to post to IG.

Like Facebook, the involvement on weekends looks much worse – but it will also be interesting to note if the data here is skewed by Sprout Social business users who do not post as much on weekends. If they do not post, they do not see involvement, and this can seemingly affect the results, which on weekends may seem less attractive than they actually are.

Twitter

Sprout says that Wednesdays between 09:00 and 15:00 are the best days to post your tweets, while Tuesday to Thursday between 09:00 and 11:00 is also a high engagement time.

The stream of Twitter is moving faster, so you will probably post several times a day, and it will be interesting to adjust this data on your own to see how it affects your approach. If you see more engagement at specific times, should you post more in the few hours, rather than spreading your tweets throughout the day?

Really, Twitter strategy comes down to experimentation – but again, these notes can provide insight.

And again, these would mean that you have to spend for these processes.

LinkedIn

Sprout says that Tuesday to Thursday between 09:00 and 12:00 are the best times to post on LinkedIn, while the weekends are not good again.

Which is interesting, because LinkedIn itself recently reported that Monday is the best day of the week to InMail, which of course is not the same as general nutritional involvement, but you would expect to see a crossover there.

These are still times that users of Sprout Social Engagement are seeing, indicating when people are likely to be more active and ready to engage in social posts.

Again, this can be very relevant, or maybe nothing at all, because it comes down to your individual brand audience and their specific usage behavior. But if you are looking for a more effective strategy, these notes can be a good starting point to get started with your experiments. You can then optimize your approach compared to your own data findings and insights.

Sprout Social’s full report also includes industry breakdowns and other trend notes that can help you plan. You can read the full report here.