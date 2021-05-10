5 years of writable readable content with Yoast SEO • Yoast

Camille Cunningham Camille is content manager at Yoast. She writes and optimizes blog posts and likes to create content that helps people master SEO.

Writing seems simple enough, but writing a compelling text that holds the attention is quite difficult. Especially online. To keep people on your page, you need to write quality content that is easy to read. Easier said than done? You are absolutely right. That’s why we introduced a readability analysis in our Yoast SEO plugin five years ago. To celebrate its 5-year existence, our CEO Marieke van de Rakt and Irene Strikkers (creators of the analysis) explain why readability is important for your SEO content.

But first meet the Yoast readability analysis

Before we begin our interview, you can watch this short video about our readability analysis. Check it out to get an idea of ​​how our readability analysis works and what it might mean to you!

The importance of readability

Can you tell us why readability is important? Marieke: “If a text is beautiful and easy to read, you have a greater chance that your readers will stay on your page and read your text. They will not get bored so quickly and are more likely to understand your message. Sometimes the thing you are explaining can be difficult, but your wording or structure should never make it difficult. ”

And why is readability important for SEO? Marieke: “Google tries to give the user the best possible experience. If a text is nice and easy to read, it is only better for the user. It is therefore important to use indirectly via the readability of users. But in addition, there is also a direct effect: Google also reads text. Google’s algorithm trying to imitate one. So if Google reads texts in the same way that people do, reading requirements increase. ”

Read more: What is readability and why is it important? »

How the readability analysis came to life

Where did you get the idea to create a readability analysis? Marieke: “Well … the idea came from me. We had the SEO analysis plugged into us and I felt that sometimes it forces people to write texts that were not readable at all. If you focus too much on SEO, it can involve the readability of a text. I felt we needed something to balance it. Plus, the Panda Update and Hummingbird Update showed us that texts and context matter. Readability is therefore becoming more important for SEO. And it has made the need for a tool to help people with their readability more urgent. ‘

‘We decided to hire a linguist to help us develop readability analysis. And that’s when Irene came to Yoast. ”

Irene: “I joined in 2016 for a 6-month project. However, it turned out that we could do and build so much. And there were so many things that needed language-specific research, that it has been an ongoing project ever since. We now even have a whole team working full time to add language related features. ”

Were there similar instruments at the time? Irene: ‘There were quite a few instruments that corrected spelling and grammar, but very few instruments that focused on readability. Those that existed did not really respond. They would say that a sentence was difficult to read, but did not explain what to do about it. Or they focus on very specific details within sentences, such as finding adverbs that can be removed. On top of that, almost all feedback will be on a sentence level. We have seen very few tools that would provide feedback on the structure of the text, for example on paragraph length or the use of subheadings. ”

What did the process of creating the readability analysis look like? Irene: “We started researching the existing tools and what they did. In addition, we read scientific articles on the factors that influence the readability of a text. This enabled us to compile a long list of possible readability checks and conduct investigative research into what the algorithms might look like. It also helped us decide if it was possible to create an algorithm for them in the first place. ”

‘Together with the board of Yoast, we decided which checks we were going to implement. What reliable, feasible and practical advice can we give as feedback. After that, we did more research into what the algorithms should look like, what the boundaries would be, and with it the scores of the different colored bullets in our analysis. But also what the weight of the different checks should be in the overall readability point of a text. ”

‘With the decision, we can start implementing the checks in our Yoast SEO plugin. And of course, lots of testing and finetuning to get where we wanted to be. We used actual texts to see if the scores of the individual checks, as well as the overall score, made sense. Even in this last phase, one of the checks was removed because it just wasn’t reliable enough. ”

How the analysis can help you

What can the readability analysis do for Yoast SEO users? Marieke: “I think we can really help to write a text that is beautiful and easy to read. And it will help their users understand the message better. Writing can be difficult, we make it a little less difficult. ”

You can find the readability analysis in the Yoast SEO metabox or sidebar

Does it not depend on my audience how difficult my text must be? Marieke: “Of course, if you have heard a lot of niche, you can get away with a more complicated text. However, the idea of ​​SEO is to reach an audience beyond the people you already know and reach. SEO is about attracting more people, people outside your specific niche. Writing a readable text is about opening your knowledge to more people. ‘

‘I wrote a dissertation on the transmission between generations of criminal convictions during the course of life. It’s quite difficult. It even passed the readability test. ”

The analysis can currently be used in more than 15 languages, but how do you decide which language you want to add next? Marieke: “The language availability in our analysis it has to do with the number of users we have in a particular country or language, but also with our expertise. To add a language, we need a linguist who knows the language. Otherwise, it’s really hard. That is why we are not yet as far into languages ​​as Japanese. ‘

Irene: ‘Recently, we also started working with native speakers. In this way we are less dependent on how many languages ​​we speak ourselves. The consultants do most of the research for their mother tongue, and our linguists guide them and carry out the check based on their input. ”

Where do you get the input for the analysis in different languages? Irene: “Whether we’re working on a language that one of us speaks, or if we’re working with a consultant for native speakers, every new language supplement starts with a lot of research. We need to figure out how to locate passive voice, compile a list of transition words, find a way to count syllables, and more. We also need to explore the boundaries of assessment. 20 words, for example, is a meaningful limit for English, but 15 words seems to be a better limit for Hebrew. For all these things we use a combination of language knowledge of the person doing research and other available resources about the specific language. ”

How much has the readability analysis changed in the last five years? Marieke: “I think the biggest change in our analysis is the support of many different languages. We started with an analysis that focused on English, but it can be used in more than 15 languages ​​these days. ‘

What is your favorite feature in the readability analysis? Marieke: “I like the short sentences. This is the best way to make a difficult topic understandable. If you are writing for a niche, you probably need to use specific words. If you shorten your sentences, your writing will be possible for a wider audience. ‘

Irene: “I love judging the transition word. People learn about transition words as, however, so also at school if you learn to read and understand text. Later in life, however, some people tend to forget that they exist. Using transition words in your text can really make the difference between a coherent text and just a series of sentences. ‘

What’s up …

Can we expect any changes to the analysis soon? Marieke: “We have so many ideas … but we cannot build everything at once. We will definitely continue to add languages. But we are also thinking of a tool for writing inclusively. ”

Irene: ‘To add to this, we plan to expand our linguistic team. Which means we can do more research in the future and build things up faster! ”

What can we expect before our readability analysis becomes 10? Marieke: “We will cover many more languages! And we have additional features, such as an inclusive writing control. We can also do spelling and grammar research. I think the Yoast SEO readability analysis should be a tool that can help you with every aspect of your writing. ”

Irene: ‘I would like to add non-Indo-European languages. For languages ​​like Japanese, which do not use spaces between words, it is even difficult to count words. We did initial research for Japanese and have many times planned to really start working on the language. I think it will finally happen somewhere in the next five years! ”

Want to know more?

We hope you enjoyed this interview and the insights in our analysis! If you want to know more, you can read our article on how to use the analysis or get Yoast SEO to start with the readability of your content.