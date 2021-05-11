Snapchat shares new insights into how users celebrate Asian and Pacific Island Heritage Month

With Asia and Pacific Island Heritage Month now underway, Snapchat has done just that shared new research in how the users of the event plan to mark it, and also what they expect from brands and other organizations to show their support to API communities.

The API community has come under fire in recent months, with racial violence increases. It makes the event is even more important this year, and Snapchatters wants to use it as an incentive to increase their understanding of the key issues.

As explained by Snapchat:

“We have found in many Snapchatters a desire to teach themselves about API communities, and to see brands commit to fighting racial discrimination in public. Nearly 3 out of 5 Snapchatters say that brands have a responsibility to combat racism,” to condemn hatred and discrimination. “

The branding element here is important and is of course an important note for businesses active in the app.

Indeed, Snapchatters expect brands to use their voice to show solidarity with API communities.

“According to Snapchatters in Canada (46%) and the US (39%), the most important step brands can take during Asian Pacific Island Heritage Month is to speak out against anti-Asian hate crimes. Snapchatters value kindness and inclusivity. , and they want to see the same of brands. “

It joins previous research which shows that younger audiences want to join social causes and movements, and are more willing to support brands that want to do the same.

But more than just this month, Snapchatters also wants to see more brands act outside of this period to show their support to marginalized communities.

“Nearly 3 in 5 North American Snapchatters want to see brands continue to act in support of API communities beyond May. Nearly half of Snapchatters in Canada (48%) and the US (45%) said they would like that brands are committed to supporting diversity, and they want to see more external campaigns to raise awareness. ‘

Here are some important notes, not only from the perspective of supporting API communities, but also with regard to socially sound initiatives wider. As noted, previous research has already indicated that younger audiences are looking in different ways for their involvement, and their spending on organizations that want a positive impact, and that support for relevant causes and movements can be an important part of this. .

But right now, amid increasing attacks on the API community, the focus is on showing support and taking a stand, and it’s important that we all do what we can to ensure that all people are included and valued. feel, by showing that where possible.

Not only is it good from a business perspective, it’s better for society, and although some businesses have been reluctant to support social movements in the past, it’s becoming more and more of an expectation for young consumers.

You can read Snapchat’s full API Heritage Month report here.