Pinterest Launches New Overview of Its Advertising Process to Help Simplify Paid Promotions

Have you considered Promoted Pins in your digital marketing plan?

This may be worth a little extra consideration – the platform has seen a huge increase in usage over the past year as the adoption of e-commerce has accelerated throughout the pandemic. Now until 478 million monthly active users, who all come to the platform with an attitude about shopping and discovery, there is clearly an opportunity in Pins for the right brands.

And today, Pinterest shared a new overview of how to use Promoted Pins to maximize your Pin marketing efforts.

Ever wonder how you set up campaigns, track results, and improve your performance over time on Pinterest? Well, we’ve just released a guide on how to get the most out of your advertising content. pic.twitter.com/t70xR92xRe – Pinterest Business (@pinterestbiz) 10 May 2021

The new directory, to which you have access here, is a pretty basic overview of all the key elements of Pin Promotion, which also includes helpful tips for your campaigns.

As you can see here, the guide is formatted in a simple statement style, with basic notes on each element.

It also provides a complete overview of your advertising options, including the available goals for Promoted Pin campaigns.

It also contains notes on target, and how to maximize your campaign with the right people.

Although each section also contains ‘Pro Tips’ to provide insider guidance on the best approaches to pin advertising.

The last point is one that Pinterest repeats, noting that marketers:

“Look at the opportunity to use automated bidding. In tests, advertisers offering automated bidding received 35% more clicks for the same budget.”

Automated bidding tools get much better at allocating advertising spend based on defined goals, and it may be worth experimenting with Pinterest’s automated bidding tools to improve your Promoted Pin results.

There are some handy notes and tips here, especially for beginners with the marketing of pens, and they are all presented in a simple, straightforward and practical way.

Maybe it’s worth considering in your process – you can check out the full Pinterest ad review here.