Shaftsbury Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B301235

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 05/09/2021 at 2221 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 100 Readsboro, Vermont

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault/ Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Lucas B. Walter

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsfield, Massachusetts

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a family fight complaint in the Town of Readsboro. Investigation revealed that Lucas B. Walter and the victim were in a vehicle when an argument broke out. The victim got out of the vehicle and Walter attempted to back his vehicle into the victim several times. The victim continued to walk further down the roadway at which time Walter accelerated and struck the victim with the vehicle. The victim was later treated for his injuries at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.

Walter ultimately turned himself into State Police on the morning of 05/10/2021 and was processed for the above offenses. Walter was then transported to Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division to be arraigned.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/10/2021 at 1230 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421