Shaftsbury Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B301235
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 05/09/2021 at 2221 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 100 Readsboro, Vermont
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault/ Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Lucas B. Walter
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsfield, Massachusetts
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a family fight complaint in the Town of Readsboro. Investigation revealed that Lucas B. Walter and the victim were in a vehicle when an argument broke out. The victim got out of the vehicle and Walter attempted to back his vehicle into the victim several times. The victim continued to walk further down the roadway at which time Walter accelerated and struck the victim with the vehicle. The victim was later treated for his injuries at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
Walter ultimately turned himself into State Police on the morning of 05/10/2021 and was processed for the above offenses. Walter was then transported to Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division to be arraigned.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/10/2021 at 1230 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421