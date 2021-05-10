Instagram shares helpful reviews of DM checks and product labels in posts

This is useful – today Instagram shared some new tips to help people make the most of the DM controllers, while also giving a quick overview of how business accounts can apply product brands in feed messages, stories, roles and IGTV.

First, on DMs – in his second video Looking at platform features, the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, has given some tips on how to use the various DM tools available that you may not be aware of.

The most important features of Mosseri are:

Message requests As Mosseri noted, the musician T-Pain recently shared a post showing a wide range of DM requests he received, of which he was unaware, which spurred Mosseri to show how this element work.

Mark as unread – Mosseri notes that if you press a message for a long time, you can mark it as ‘unread’. This can be important as Instagram has announced that it is adding new read receipts for Instagram Direct just last week.

– Mosseri notes that if you press a message for a long time, you can mark it as ‘unread’. This can be important as Instagram has announced that it is adding new read receipts for Instagram Direct just last week. Disappear mode – Mosseri also highlights Vanish Mode, which, when activated, will make visible messages disappear when you close the chat. Facebook announces Vanish Mode for the first time September last year.

– Mosseri also highlights Vanish Mode, which, when activated, will make visible messages disappear when you close the chat. Facebook announces Vanish Mode for the first time September last year. Privacy controls Lastly, Mosseri also looks at the different DM control options available to you in Settings> Privacy> Messages

This is a handy overview of the range of DM tools you have available on the platform, especially, as noted, the option above ‘Mark as unread’, which may become more relevant as Instagram new publishers reach out for read receipts.

About the Instagram Creator Account, it also shared a handy overview of how to tag products in your Instagram posts, including Stories, Rules, and IGTV.

This is a basic overview of the available options, but it contains all the key elements of how product brands work in each.

In general, these are some handy notes that can highlight a few things you may not have been aware of, or that can help you maximize your IG content.

Either way, both tracks are worth checking out to make sure you are aware of your different options.