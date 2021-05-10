Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State Route 319 Paving Improvements May 17-June 3 in Lincoln County

PANACA, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is undertaking a 20-mile chip and fog seal paving upgrade to east and westbound State Route 319 from Panaca to the Utah border from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday, May 17 through May 21, May 24 to May 28, and June 1 until June 3, in Lincoln County. (There will be no work on Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day). A flagging and pilot car operation will safely chaperon vehicles through the active construction zone. Motorists can expect minor travel delays.

“Chip sealing prevents further roadway deterioration ensuring a smoother, safer driving experience,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “It’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the highway’s lifecycle.”

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

