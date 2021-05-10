Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 2100 Block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 9, 2021, in the 2100 Block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 10:22 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended at the scene.

On Sunday, May 9, 2021, 67 year-old Percy Bundy, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun).