Multiple lane closures at intersection of Honoapiilani Highway and Kaka Alaneo Drive, starting May 17

Posted on May 10, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises Maui motorists of a multiple lane closure/lane shift at the intersection of Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) and Kaka Alaneo Drive from Monday, May 17 through Tuesday, May 25, for permitted work on sewer system improvements for the West Maui Medical Center.

During the 24 hours a day closure/shift, one north-bound lane and one south-bound lane of Honoapiilani Highway will remain open to allow traffic access along the route. Motorists are advised to follow all traffic control signs and personnel. All work is weather permitting.

Traffic delays may occur during working hours so please plan ahead. Scheduled lane closures for state roadways are posted each Friday to http://hidot.hawaii.gov/roadwork.

