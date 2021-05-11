RMDS Lab Launches Data Science Competition to Predict Post-COVID California Property Price Trends
A great opportunity for data scientists, data science students, and real estate analysts worldwide to create positive social impacts.PASADENA, CA, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RMDS Lab is happy to announce that registration is now open for its latest competition: Post-COVID California Property Price Trend Prediction. With the onset of Covid-19, waves of relocation, delays in new construction, and transitions to remote working have impacted the property market. This three-week challenge will require data scientists to detect trends in Post-COVID California property prices.
RMDS is a leader in community-centered data science ecosystem services. It successfully organized a 2019 data science competition in partnership with a NASA JPL research group to predict hurricanes, and it created a 2020 data science competition in partnership with the City of Los Angeles for scoring COVID19 risk.
Contestants will receive support from RMDS’s large pool of experts and data science professionals, training resources, plus a special forum at GRMDS.org for contestants to get questions answered and interact with other participants.
Registration is now open, and datasets will be available on May 21, 2021. The competition will end on June 13, which is when all contestants need to submit their solutions. An award ceremony is planned for June 29.
Top solutions will be awarded significant cash prizes and certificates of recognition. Other non-cash awards include internships with RMDS Lab.
Additionally, all contestants who register receive a complimentary ticket to attend RMDS’ Lab’s upcoming global data science conference IM Data. Whoever completes and submits to the competition will receive a one-month Premium Membership free trial to grmds.org.
Follow us on LinkedIn and RMDS to receive information as registration is now open. You may learn more about the competition at https://grmds.org/competition/Post-COVID-California-Property-Price-Trend-Prediction
If you are interested in sponsoring the event, please connect with RMDS.
About RMDS
RMDS Lab is a leader in community-centered data science services, creating a global ecosystem that enables people to meet, learn, and collaborate with fellow data science professionals to solve today's most pressing issues. RMDS was founded in 2009 by Dr. Alex Liu, who was a Chief Data Scientist at IBM and is a globally-recognized data science leader. The organization is headquartered in Pasadena, CA, and serves more than 40,000 members and affiliates worldwide.
