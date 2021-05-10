Traffic Switch, Lane Restrictions Scheduled at I-83/Mount Rose Avenue, in Springettsbury Township, York County

​Harrisburg, PA – Lane restrictions are planned this Tuesday night for the project at Interstate 83 and Route 124 (Exit 18/Mount Rose Avenue) in Springettsbury Township, York County. The restrictions will allow the southbound I-83 ramp to westbound Route 124, and the westbound Route 124 ramp to northbound I-83 to be placed in their final configurations. Work will begin at 9 PM Tuesday, May 11, and be completed by 6 AM Wednesday, May 12.

The right lane of southbound I-83 will be closed from Market Street (Exit 19) to Route 124, and traffic will be restricted to a single lane in each direction of Route 124 during this time. There will be flaggers at the intersection of Route 124 and Haines Road (Route 2005) to assist with moving traffic through the area. Traffic will be shifted on the westbound Route 124 ramp to southbound I-83, and the southbound I-83 ramp to eastbound Route 124 using channelizing devices.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018