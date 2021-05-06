2021-05-06 09:13:21.153 Longtime Keno Player Wins $60,000 Thanks to Lucky Numbers

2021-05-06 09:13:21.153

Debra Sullivan, a loyal Club Keno player after winning a $20,000 prize in 2005, claimed a $60,000 prize on the Missouri Lottery game in late April.

Sullivan explained that she regularly purchases multi-draw tickets and plays her lucky numbers: 2, 4, 7, 9, 17, 27, 47, 69 and 77. She said her husband played those numbers a long time ago, and she liked them so much that she has continued to play them since.

When deciding whether to buy a 7-, 8-, or 9-spot ticket, Sullivan recalled, "I thought, 'Oh, ye of little faith, play a 9-spot.' So I did, and I played my favorite numbers.”

Sullivan’s 9-spot ticket with Double Bulls-Eye matched eight of the nine numbers drawn plus the Double Bulls-Eye number to win a $20,000 base prize. In addition to the base prize, her win also included prize money as part of the progressive jackpot feature that is automatically included with all 6-, 7- and 8-spot plays.

Sullivan does most of her shopping in Missouri despite living in Columbia, Illinois. She purchased the winning ticket at Dirt Cheap, 4359 Telegraph Road, in Oakville.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.