Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,633 in the last 365 days.

All Imperial County main court hearings are in person as of Monday

(Subscription required) The court will continue screenings and visitors will be asked if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Visitors who have been exposed will be allowed into the courthouse with proof of vaccination and absence of symptoms, according to the announcement.

You just read:

All Imperial County main court hearings are in person as of Monday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.