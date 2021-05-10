Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Marine Fisheries corrects Manteo Office phone number in license renewal packets

License renewal packets mailed to fishermen last month contained a typographical error in the telephone number for the Manteo Office of the Division of Marine Fisheries.

The correct number for the Manteo Office is 252-473-1233.

The division is asking fishermen to complete and return applications to renew commercial and for-hire fishing licenses and permits for fiscal year 2022 without delay.

Division offices have been closed to the public since March 2020 to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, and the division is facilitating license purchases and renewals using mail and a combination of mail and no-contact drop boxes.

The division does not anticipate that its offices will reopen to the public prior to June 30, 2021, when fiscal year 2021 commercial and for-hire licenses and permits expire. Due to the potential delays that mail processing may cause, it is important that fishermen not wait until the last minute to renew.

