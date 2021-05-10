Maryland State Police Identify Man Killed on I-270 In Montgomery County

May 10, 2021

(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that killed one person early this morning in Montgomery County.

The victim is identified as Lloyd A. Gardiner, 57, of Silver Spring, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Around 12:40 a.m. today troopers from the Rockville Barrack responded to northbound I-270 at Rockledge Boulevard for a report of a two vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, troopers and emergency medical services personnel from Montgomery County located the pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was standing in front of his vehicle which was stopped in the travel portion of the roadway after a crash. A second vehicle struck the first vehicle in the rear, pushing the first vehicle into the pedestrian. The driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene. The body of the deceased was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

A Maryland State Police accident reconstructionist also responded to the scene and is conducting an investigation. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration personnel provided assistance with traffic and detours following the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack, at (301)424-2101.

