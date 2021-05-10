2021-22 US-2 rebuilding project in Bessemer starts May 17

Contact:

Agency:

an Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

COUNTY: Gogebic

HIGHWAY: US-2

CLOSEST CITY: Bessemer

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, May 17, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Fall 2022

PROJECT: MDOT, in conjunction with the city of Bessemer, will invest $9.9 million to rebuild 2.7 miles of US-2 from Powdermill Creek to east of Cedar Avenue through the city of Bessemer. The work will include reconfiguring lanes to add a center left-turn lane, storm sewer improvements, and city sanitary sewer and water main replacements. Work is expected to be suspended for the winter in mid-October and be completed in fall 2022. This project includes a five-year materials and workmanship pavement warranty.

For more information about the project, visit the project website. Throughout work, project detour and closure information will be posted at Michigan.gov/Drive, and will also be shared on social media.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be maintained on US-2 this summer using traffic shifts, lane closures, and temporary traffic signals. One-way detours are planned next summer for this project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety. Studies have shown a center left-turn lane can reduce crashes.