2021-22 US-2 rebuilding project in Bessemer starts May 17
COUNTY: Gogebic
HIGHWAY: US-2
CLOSEST CITY: Bessemer
ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, May 17, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Fall 2022
PROJECT: MDOT, in conjunction with the city of Bessemer, will invest $9.9 million to rebuild 2.7 miles of US-2 from Powdermill Creek to east of Cedar Avenue through the city of Bessemer. The work will include reconfiguring lanes to add a center left-turn lane, storm sewer improvements, and city sanitary sewer and water main replacements. Work is expected to be suspended for the winter in mid-October and be completed in fall 2022. This project includes a five-year materials and workmanship pavement warranty.
For more information about the project, visit the project website. Throughout work, project detour and closure information will be posted at Michigan.gov/Drive, and will also be shared on social media.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be maintained on US-2 this summer using traffic shifts, lane closures, and temporary traffic signals. One-way detours are planned next summer for this project.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety. Studies have shown a center left-turn lane can reduce crashes.