How Webential Disrupts Traditional Technological Talent Recruitment Methods

Nine out of ten HR staff members said they found it difficult to hire technology talent. If you are the tenth or know who it is, you may not need this guide. Others, read on.

And finding, recruiting and taking on talented individuals is definitely a challenge. Especially when it comes to hiring technical professionals. After all, the traditional recruitment methods are rapidly becoming obsolete in this sphere.

And in such a time, where talent wars are on the rise and recruitment is almost an art that can not master much, Webential has emerged as a disruptive force in the sector.

The agency for providing digital and technological talent providers is bringing about a revolution that will change the way companies hire technology talent forever.

Webential – an agency for digital providers of talent providers that meet B2B needs

Akshay Desai, CEO of Webential, wrote the core value of the brand a decade ago:

Everything that is essential for the web.

From the germ of this idea, the brand Webential has germinated, which has since worked tirelessly to solve the perennial problem for businesses – hiring skilled technology talent, minus the admin.

Webential’s partners do not spend valuable working hours placing, filtering and tracking job ads.

They just tell us what technological skills they need, and let us put together a dedicated team to work abroad.

And we can do it for you too. Or you:

Do you need an SEO expert to start your digital journey?

Need a Magento developer to complement the web development capabilities of your in-house team …

Need your UI / UX designer to complete your app development team …

Do you need a team of front developers for a project that does not justify the establishment of an internal department …

Need to reduce project costs by outsourcing parts of the technological work …

The work of technical services agencies is unpredictable; Webential brings predictability

Is it not likely to have to say these (or similar) words to a client?

We do not currently have a WordPress developer on board.

It will take more than three weeks to hire a PPC expert.

Our WooCommerce team is currently short on developers; we can not serve you now.

Why should you turn down projects? Why should you acknowledge a lack of resources?

With Webential, your agency does not have to say anything about it.

Call Webential, hire the expert you need and then get started on your project quickly.

Webential saves you time and effort

Only in a survey 6.4% of developers said they are currently unemployed and looking for work.

Also, 62% of software developers say they are open to new professional opportunities. But not 13% of them were actually active in their search for better options.

The numbers do not differ too much for other technological spheres. There is a wide gap between the availability of technological talent and the demand for it.

This leaves agencies and their hiring managers with almost no choice but to continue jumping from one work board to another. Waiting to stumble across the right candidate.

And did you know? each vacancy costs the average business $ 500 a day? The average time it takes to fill a post is 23.8 days.

Now do the math yourself.

If you continue in the traditional way, you will soon be in financial trouble.

Even if you had deep pockets and you could survive the monetary drain, would you want it?

Do you really want to part with thousands of dollars just because you are stuck with a centuries old recruitment software or outdated work boards?

Also remember that you will not be able to start working for your clients as long as you do not have experts on board.

Deadlines will be missed.

Long-term relationships will sour.

Your goodwill will get a hit.

And of course, before you hire an SEO expert, a PPC mastermind or a skilled designer / developer, your clients will be on their way to another agency.

What you need to do is: contact Webential, tell us what technological skills you need, and then let us put together a dedicated foreign team for you. Easy.

The Webential experts will work for you at a fixed monthly fee. [Ask for pricing here.]

That’s all.

You do not have to scroll through resumes and resumes.

You do not have to conduct extensive interviews.

You do not need to perform background checks.

All Webential experts have already undergone thorough investigation.

They have the technical skill you are looking for.

They have a credible record that proves their experience.

And they have strong morals and ethical values ​​that are monumental to the success of your organization.

You just have to hire the expert and get the project off the ground.

Consider Webential as a backup staff you can always get on board. For as long or as little time as you want.

You have no long-term obligations associated with hiring a candidate internally. It’s as easy as it can get.

And that is not all …

There is more that Webential is changing in the recruitment process.

Finding an employer-employee cultural fit

Do you hire freelancers?

Contract workers?

Any random candidate you found through a referral?

Are you sure it will fit your organization?

Here is a statistic: 90% of recruiters will reject a candidate due to a cultural maladaptation.

Suffice it to say now that you can not meet those who reject the other 90% of the organizations.

You do not need employees who have only one skill to boast about.

You need employees who can understand the goals and culture of your organization and work in unison with others to achieve those goals and maintain that culture.

How does Webential ensure that the culture of employers and employees works?

By understanding your agency’s needs and then giving you the option to hire experts who are suitable for your business.

You don’t just randomly get an employee. The Webential team has a broad and diverse team of talented individuals. And before one of the cream talents is nominated to meet your needs, a cultural aptitude check is performed.

You do not have to do this. Webential does it for you.

Reduction of employee turnover

29% of workers admit that they left work within the first 90 days.

All the time and resources you have spent finding an ideal candidate; within just 90 days down the drain. That’s not fair, is it?

But it happens. If you get stuck in the groove of traditional rentals.

Webential not only understands this problem, but eradicates it.

The technical experts you hire from Webential will not run away. They will stay as long as you want them to stay.

With this, Webential ensures:

You can build long-term relationships with your customers.

Longer-term projects are completed without hiccups.

You never have to train new employees so often.

And you also do not have to keep working with team members who are not familiar with each other.

Minimizing HR hassle

Average, each corporate job offer attracts 250 CVs.

You do not have to tell us how much of it is just a waste of paper.

Relieve the burden on your HR manager. Instead of letting them be surrounded all day long by unworthy resumes, they should focus on repairing employees’ problems, appreciating employees, scaling up, training and actually developing human resources.

While technical recruitment by Webential takes care of you, let your HR department do things that need your attention.

Work for a world with an easier, effective and efficient technical talent recruitment process

Over the past decade, there has been a shift from the traditional hiring processes on the work board and recruitment software to rapid and streamlined hiring made possible by talent agencies.

Webential was a force to be reckoned with in this sphere. And their efforts and progress in simplifying, accelerating and optimizing the technical recruitment process were commendable.

Do not let the challenges of recruiting keep you from working with the most talented and experienced minds. Contact Us here and hire the experts you need today.