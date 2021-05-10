R3 Medical Training Now Enrolling for June Aesthetics Course Including Botox, Fillers, PRP, Exosomes and Stem Cells

Top Thread Lift Training Course Learn Botox, Fillers, Exosomes, Stem Cells for Hair, Face and Sexual Health!

R3 Training is enrolling for Regenerative Aesthetics Course June 12-13 in Nashville. The course includes Botox, Fillers, Exosomes, Stem Cells and PDO threads.

We offer the most immersive experience for aesthetics procedure training including exosomes, PRP & stem cell, with the skill set learned sticking with attendees. See one, do one, have one is our motto” — CEO David Greene, MD, MBA

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Medical Training is now enrolling for Regenerative Aesthetics Course for June 12-13th 2021 in Nashville, TN. The course will include training with Botox, Fillers, PRP Therapy, Exosomes, Stem Cell biologics and PDO thread lifts. Hands on procedures will be performed for hair restoration, facial rejuvenation and sexual wellness.

The course is being held at the Nashville Loews hotel right in downtown. Attendees will receive a special rate by calling R3 Medical Training at (888) 998-6343.

With so many patients now asking for regenerative procedures, it's a great time to become adept in these aesthetic treatments. Attendees will learn who is a candidate for the aesthetic procedures, how to evaluate patients and then receive hands on training in how to perform the procedures. Whether it's a PRP, exosome or filler/Botox procedure, attendees will become competent at the aesthetics stem cell training course.

According to R3 CEO David Greene, MD, MBA, "We offer the most immersive experience for aesthetics procedure training, with the skill set learned sticking with attendees. See one, do one, have one is our motto!"

By having a procedure, attendees will be able to relate with their patients better. And studies have shown that working on real patients with expert trainers allows enhanced memory for the learned skill set. The R3 aesthetics trainers teach providers which patients should receive fillers versus PRP, and when the exosome rich fluid works best.

PDO thread lift procedures have been immensely popular over the past few years, and are a great alternative to a surgical facelift. They work great in conjunction with PRP therapy and exosome rich fluid. But there is a learning curve to proper placement technique! This will also be taught at the course.

Enrollment for the two day hands on course is $2995, and attendees may bring an admin for fifty percent off. Enrollment can be performed on the R3 Medical Training website at https://r3medicaltraining.com/events/regenerative-aesthetics-training-course/ or simply by calling (888) 998-6343.

Best Regenerative Aesthetics Course