Royalton Barracks / Disturbing Peace By Phone / Unlawful Trespass
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B201437
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 5/10/21 at 6:43AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1917 VT Rt 66 in Randolph
VIOLATION: Disturbing Peace By Phone / Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Sean Klink
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VICTIM: Katie Green
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/10/21 at 6:43AM, Vermont State Police was contacted by Katie Green advising that one of her employees at the Mobil gas station in Randolph reported to her a threatening phone call the store received by Sean Klink. After continued investigation it was revealed that Klink's threat was directed towards Green.
Previous to this incident, on 5/8/21, Green contacted Vermont State Police to advise that Klink was seen walking onto the property of the Mobil gas station. Green advised that Klink had previously been served orders of no trespass for that property. Klink had left the property before Troopers arrived on scene.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/16/21 at 8:00AM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.