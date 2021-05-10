Royalton Barracks / Disturbing Peace By Phone / Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B201437

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 5/10/21 at 6:43AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1917 VT Rt 66 in Randolph

VIOLATION: Disturbing Peace By Phone / Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Sean Klink

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

VICTIM: Katie Green

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/10/21 at 6:43AM, Vermont State Police was contacted by Katie Green advising that one of her employees at the Mobil gas station in Randolph reported to her a threatening phone call the store received by Sean Klink. After continued investigation it was revealed that Klink's threat was directed towards Green.

Previous to this incident, on 5/8/21, Green contacted Vermont State Police to advise that Klink was seen walking onto the property of the Mobil gas station. Green advised that Klink had previously been served orders of no trespass for that property. Klink had left the property before Troopers arrived on scene.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/16/21 at 8:00AM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.