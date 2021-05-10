Public meeting to address gray wolf seasons and furbearer/trapping seasons

Green River - The Green River Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will hold an in-person meeting to discuss proposed changes to 2022 Chapter 4, Furbearing Animal Hunting & Trapping Seasons and Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 20 at the Green River Regional Office, 351 Astle Ave.

Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records. A list of all meetings and registration links can be found here. Written comments are accepted through 5 p.m. June 4 online or by mail: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604; and will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing on July 13-15 in Sheridan.

