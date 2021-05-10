Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,627 in the last 365 days.

Public meeting to address gray wolf seasons and furbearer/trapping seasons

Green River - The Green River Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will hold an in-person meeting to discuss proposed changes to 2022 Chapter 4, Furbearing Animal Hunting & Trapping Seasons and Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 20 at the Green River Regional Office, 351 Astle Ave.

Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records. A list of all meetings and registration links can be found here.  Written comments are accepted through 5 p.m. June 4 online or by mail: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604; and will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing on July 13-15 in Sheridan.

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

Public meeting to address gray wolf seasons and furbearer/trapping seasons

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.