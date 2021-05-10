Former Crossfit COO Bruce Edwards Joins HIIT Logic as Growth Advisor / Board Member
Bruce Edwards, Growth Advisor / Board Member of HIIT Logic
Our Foundation
We’re not just a fitness studio, we’re a community. Our community is made up of unique and extraordinary members that continue to impress us day in and day out. They’re our foundation and have empowered us to grow so that we can help more people nationally and abroad live healthier lives. And one of our members is now committed to helping us do just that.
HIIT Logic’s Growth Advisor / Board Member
A member of HIIT Logic since 2019, Bruce Edwards is someone that knows about the importance of having a supportive fitness community and developing one. He’s been an influential executive within the fitness and recreation community for the past 18 years and was the Chief Operating Officer of CrossFit from 2013 to 2019. Bruce was drawn to joining the HIIT Logic team because of our first-class member experience, community focus, and fitness knowledge. All strengths he sees as being instrumental in helping people change their lives through fitness, and ideal for expanding our gym’s influence in the fitness and recreation industry.
Bruce has the unique ability to motivate employees and build talented and cohesive teams. His skillset supported CrossFit as it grew exponentially during his six years there. CrossFit increased its number of affiliates, produced more training and certifications, and had an increase in popularity of the sport through the coverage of the CrossFit Games. Bruce also helped set up operations worldwide in countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, Australia, and Canada, along with several others. Bruce’s experience nationally, as well as abroad, cannot be understated.
Built 4 This
Katie Cruz, the owner of HIIT Logic, recently said, “We are very excited that a person of Bruce’s expertise in the industry has joined the HIIT Logic Team. He does things the right way and undoubtedly with his help it won’t be long until HIIT Logic is in every community changing lives.”
In short, Bruce’s success in helping meaningful businesses grow is built around important traits that we value at HIIT Logic. Bruce knows the industry, how to establish relationships, and get the best out of the teams he works with. We’re thrilled to have him as a member of our team and look forward to implementing his strategies and techniques here at HIIT Logic.
Here We Grow
