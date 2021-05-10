Scott Crocket, Everest Business Funding's CEO, Discusses the Company’s Involvement with Charity Work

Scott Crocket, Everest Business Funding's CEO, is dedicated to supporting Feeding South Florida and the American Cancer Society during the pandemic and beyond.

The recent winner of the "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For" Award, Everest Business Funding deeply cares not only for their employees but also for the local community. Under the leadership of Scott Crockett, Everest Business Funding's Founder and CEO, the company makes it a priority to be involved with the community and continuously engage in philanthropic activities year after year.

Everest Business Funding provides business owners with the working capital they need to develop their organization further. Experts from Everest Business Funding supply clients with the financing tools needed to make renovations, launch marketing campaigns, hire staff, buy inventory, upgrade equipment, or wherever the purpose of funding best fits. The organization prides itself on its customer service, treating every client with the utmost respect and confidentiality. The company takes its level of care beyond office walls into the community, too.

Everest Business Funding has worked with Feeding South Florida for the past three years and is excited to continue that relationship and support for the years to come.

Feeding South Florida, an organization with a mission to combat hunger, serves Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. It relies on charitable donations to feed food-insecure families of Florida, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every year, thanks to the Everest Business Funding team’s tremendous efforts, the company is able to donate over one thousand pounds of food to the organization.

In addition to its contributions to Feeding South Florida, Everest Business Funding is also an Annual Sponsor for the American Cancer Society Southeast Region Celebration Gala.

American Cancer Society is the most prominent private, non-profit organization funding cancer research in the United States. With the help of donors, it was able to save more than 1.5 million lives in the country over the last two decades. American Cancer Society Southeast Region Celebration Gala is truly the time to celebrate everyone involved in this vital cause.

“We are thankful to be able to give a helping hand as a team to wonderful organizations like Feeding South Florida and the American Cancer Society,” said Scott Crockett, Everest Business Funding’s CEO.

About Scott Crockett

Scott Crockett, Everest Business Funding’s CEO, founded the company with a passion for helping small and medium-sized businesses with working capital advances grow their companies. Mr. Crocket has many financial and business accomplishments under his belt, including founding Allied Cash Advance, raising more than two hundred and fifty million dollars in capital, and assisting in generating thousands of jobs. Under his leadership, Everest Business Funding was awarded both the nationwide and regional “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For” awards in 2020.