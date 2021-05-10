DOH News Release: Department of Health and University of Hawai‘i launch ‘one-stop shop’ behavioral health dashboard

Newsroom Posted on May 10, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – Just in time for Mental Health Awareness Month, a new data dashboard tracking behavioral health provides key information and statistics on substance use, homelessness and mental health in Hawai‘i. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH), in partnership with the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa Center on Aging, Pacific Health Analytics Collaborative (PHAC), has launched the Hawai‘i Behavioral Health Dashboard. This new online tool tracks progress toward improving our system of care and services provided in each of these three areas.

“This new resource is a ‘one-stop shop’ for anyone needing information on behavioral health in the state,” explains Victoria Fan, interim director of the Center on Aging and director of the PHAC research lab. “The dashboard relies on our partnership with DOH and our talented UH students who learn and apply data, science and health analytic skills for the community good.”

The Hawai‘i Behavioral Health Dashboard brings together more than 10 data sources to display national and state-specific statistics, providing key indicators and insights in one convenient online location. For example, visitors to the dashboard can learn how substance use in Hawai‘i measures up against national indicators. They can also track and explore statistics on inpatient stays and drug prescriptions, and review homelessness numbers and mental health emergency calls on Oʻahu and Maui.

The dashboard also contains information about Hawaiʻi CARES, the state’s 24/7 help line for crisis support, referral to treatment for mental health and substance use, and COVID-19 isolation/quarantine services. In 2020, Hawaiʻi CARES handled more than 130,000 calls—a 50% increase in call volume over 2019. Between August and September 2020, when the state was experiencing the largest spike of COVID-19 cases to-date, Hawaii CARES answered 29,800 calls for help—its highest number ever.

“Behavioral health—including substance use, mental health and homelessness—is a significant public health challenge in our state,” says Eddie Mersereau, deputy director of the DOH Behavioral Health Administration. “The data confirms that access to these services is even more crucial during the pandemic.”

The UH Center on Aging PHAC is housed in the Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health. Its mission is to enhance the well-being of older adults through interdisciplinary and collaborative efforts in research, educational programs and service to the community. The center focuses on applied, translational and community engaged research with attention on the diverse populations of Hawaiʻi and the Asia Pacific region.

View the Hawai‘i Behavioral Health Dashboard.

Hawaiʻi CARES offers 24/7 help for crisis support, treatment and recovery as well as COVID-19 isolation and quarantine services. If you or your loved one need support, please call 808-832-3100 on Oʻahu or toll-free 1-800-753-6879.

