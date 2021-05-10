Unbreakable Me ( Still I Rise ) is a powerful story of trauma and abuse of a bi-racial child and surviving it all
Life coach and founder of "Our Voice Matters", Elizabeth Graybill has announced the release of “Unbreakable Me (Still I Rise)”, a book written to inspire hope and redemption in women
In her new book, "Unbreakable Me (Still I Rise)" which is now available on Amazon, life coach and founder of "Our Voice Matters”, Elizabeth Graybill shares her experience as a survivor of sexual assault, drug addiction, and child molestation. She knows what it feels like to be a victim of these vices and the impact they can have on a woman. This book is a compilation of her own story and the transformational experiences she went through as she healed from these traumatic circumstances.
“Unbreakable Me (Still I Rise)” is not just Elizabeth’s tale of redemption but a detailed explanation and guide to the process that led to the healing and transformation which the author enjoys. Women who are survivors of sexual assault, child molestation, addictions, and derailed mental health can find hope from the pages of this new book by Elizabeth Graybill. The author shares in the predicament of such women and afford them the privilege of gleaning from her experiences so they can heal and become transformed as she has.
The book is now available for sale on Amazon.com.
About Elizabeth Graybill
Author and life coach, Elizabeth Graybill is a 55-year-old native of New York. She is a survivor of sexual assault, child molestation, and drug addiction. Her journey in drug addiction spanned for about 30 years before she found her way to redemption, faith, and hope. Elizabeth is also the Founder and Owner of “Our Voice Matters”.
Elizabeth Graybill is on a mission to inspire other women and want them to know that what they been through or going through and the battles and the pain they face from past traumas and on a daily base matters and to know that they do not have to suffer in silence or alone anymore.
She believes the voices of women should be heard and encourages all women to take back their power, looking for a way out of the self made prisons that so many of us find ourselves in whether it be out of fear or judgement and sometimes retaliation.
Elizabeth offers hope to those who need it and is a light to those who have lost there way. She is a healer and a believer that people can and do recover.
She is a life coach, motivational speaker, and advocate for women who are survivors of child molestation, sexual assault, and drug addiction.
