Meeting Notice: Governor’s Advisory Commission on Maryland Wine and Grape-Growing to Meet May 20 via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Maryland Wine and Grape-Growing will meet Thursday, May 20 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. via teleconference. The meeting’s agenda includes general business items.

For more details about the meeting or for call-in information, please contact Karen Fedor at 410-841-5773 or karen.fedor@maryland.gov

