ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Maryland Wine and Grape-Growing will meet Thursday, May 20 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. via teleconference. The meeting’s agenda includes general business items.
For more details about the meeting or for call-in information, please contact Karen Fedor at 410-841-5773 or karen.fedor@maryland.gov.
# # #
Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept
You just read:
Meeting Notice: Governor’s Advisory Commission on Maryland Wine and Grape-Growing to Meet May 20 via Teleconference
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.