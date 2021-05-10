I-76 East, West to Close at Night this Week for Viaduct Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound and westbound Interstate 76 will be closed overnight this week for viaduct construction between the Interstate 676 and South Street interchanges in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Several previously-announced overnight closures on eastbound and westbound I-76 this week and this weekend have been cancelled as the contractor on the project to repair, resurface and replace the median barrier on the I-76 viaduct between I-676 and University Avenue had finished all remaining tasks this past weekend, substantially completing the $47.6 million project that began in early 2019.

The revised work schedule and locations are:

Monday, May 10, through Wednesday, May 12, eastbound I-76 will be closed from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning between I-676 and South Street for installation of overhead electrical conduit. Eastbound I-76 traffic will exit at 30th Street, follow 30th Street around the station, turn left on Chestnut Street, and turn right on Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp to I-76 East at Walnut Street; and

Thursday, May 13, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, westbound I-76 will be closed completely between South Street and I-676 for installation of overhead electrical conduit. Westbound I-76 traffic will be detoured to the off-ramp at 30th Street, then follow Schuylkill Avenue to the I-76 or I-676 on-ramp at Market Street.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur during all of the scheduled activities. All operations are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

Repairs to the overhead viaduct are part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #