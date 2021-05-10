When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Novo Nordisk is voluntarily recalling 1,468 product samples listed in the table below of Levemir®, Tresiba®, Fiasp®, Novolog® and Xultophy®, to the consumer level. These products are being recalled because they were stored at temperatures below storage requirements. This recall only impacts product samples and does not impact product that has been broadly distributed to pharmacies or mail-order services.

If product samples are exposed to temperatures below 32°F, it could cause a lack of efficacy and damage to the cartridge and pen-injectors. If product from an improperly stored vial, cartridge or pen-injector is used, there is a risk that you might not receive the right amount of medicine as intended which may lead to hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia resulting in adverse health consequences ranging from limited to life-threatening. Novo Nordisk has not received any reports of serious adverse events or injuries related to this recall.

These products are used to lower blood glucose levels in people with diabetes and are packaged in cartons with either a vial, pen-injector (FlexPen® or FlexTouch®) or a cartridge (PenFill®). A list of the affected lots can be found in the chart below:

Product Name NDC # Batch # # of Affected Samples Expiration Date Fiasp® FlexTouch® 0169-3204-90 (Pen) KP51207 24 06/30/2022 0169-3204-97 (Kit) KP52618 153 10/31/2022 Fiasp® PenFill® 0169-3205-91 KS6BF84 7 06/30/2022 KS6BX63 90 10/31/2022 Fiasp® Vial 0169-3201-90 KS6AK76 10 05/31/2022 KS6BR92 20 09/30/2022 0169-6438-90 (Pen) 24 Levemir® FlexTouch® 0169-6438-98 (Kit) KP51933 07/31/2022 0169-6339-90 (Pen) 44 NovoLog® FlexPen® 0169-5339-98 (Kit) KS6BS11 11/30/2021 NovoLog® Vial 0169-7501-90 JZFC826 17 06/30/2021 KZFM305 26 08/31/2022 JP52771 13 09/30/2021 JP53136 4 06/30/2021 KP50575 30 01/31/2021 KP50976 27 01/31/2022 KP51813 99 04/30/2022 Tresiba® U100 0169-2660-90 (Pen) KP52035 12 04/30/2022 FlexTouch® 0169-2660-97 (Kit) KP52117 36 04/30/2022 KP52440 207 06/30/2022 KP52461 60 04/30/2022 KP52616 81 06/30/2022 JP52361 7 08/1/2021 KP52829 170 07/31/2022 JP54181 12 09/30/2021 Tresiba® U200 0169-2550-90 (Pen) KP51059 8 11/30/2021 FlexTouch® 0169-2550-97 (Kit) KP51865 182 11/30/2021 KP54179 68 11/30/2022 JP52179 20 08/16/2021 Tresiba® Vial 0169-2662-90 JZFE233 14 11/30/2021 0169-2911-90 (Pen) Xultophy® Pen 0169-2911-97 (Kit) JP54291 3 06/20/2021

The product can be identified by looking for the batch number or lot number located on the product or carton and matching it to the list above. Novo Nordisk has notified all physician offices that received affected samples and requested all impacted samples be returned. Customers who received an affected sample through the physician’s office should have received a letter from their physician. If product samples match a batch number above or there are any questions about the recall, please contact the Novo Nordisk recall processor Inmar at 1-888-686-5002, Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM EDT.

Please report any complaints and adverse events to Novo Nordisk's Customer Care Center which can be reached at 1-800-727-6500, Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM EDT.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Novo Nordisk Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company that's been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for 95 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat other serious diseases including obesity, hemophilia and growth disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term and do business in a financially, socially and environmentally responsible way. With U.S. headquarters in New Jersey and production and research facilities in six states, Novo Nordisk employs nearly 6,000 people throughout the country. For more information, visit novonordisk.us, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Further information Media: Michael Bachner 609-664-7308 mzyb@novonordisk.com

Investors: Mark Joseph Root +45 3079 4211 mjhr@novonordisk.com