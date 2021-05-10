Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 458 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,635 in the last 365 days.

Update - 12 Mile Road closed at M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) in Roseville May 11-14 for traffic signal work

Contact: Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Macomb

CITY: Roseville

ROADWAY: 12 Mile Road at M-3 (Gratiot Avenue)

CLOSURE BEGINS: Wednesday, May 12, 2021 7 a.m.

REOPENING: Monday, May 17, 2021 5 p.m.

PROJECT DETAILS: As part of the project to rebuild M-3, 12 Mile Road needs to be closed at M-3 to allow crews to safely install new traffic signals. Weather permitting, 12 Mile Road will be closed at M-3 at 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, and remain closed until 5 p.m. Friday, May 14. Only local traffic will be allowed on 12 Mile Road between M-97 (Groesbeck Highway) and I-94.

Project map

DETOURS: (map attached) Eastbound 12 Mile Road traffic will be detoured to southbound M-97, then eastbound I-696 to Exit 28 (11 Mile Road). Continue eastbound on 11 Mile Road to northbound Little Mack Avenue to reach eastbound 12 Mile Road.

Westbound 12 Mile Road traffic will be detoured to southbound Little Mack Avenue, then westbound 11 Mile Road to westbound I-696. Take Exit 26 to M-97 and follow northbound M-97 to westbound 12 Mile Road.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The installation of modernized traffic signals will help reduce certain types of crashes and minimize user delay. This project also involves installing new pedestrian signals with countdown timing and push buttons to help pedestrians safely cross 12 Mile Road and M-3.

You just read:

Update - 12 Mile Road closed at M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) in Roseville May 11-14 for traffic signal work

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.