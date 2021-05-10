Update - 12 Mile Road closed at M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) in Roseville May 11-14 for traffic signal work

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTY: Macomb

CITY: Roseville

ROADWAY: 12 Mile Road at M-3 (Gratiot Avenue)

CLOSURE BEGINS: Wednesday, May 12, 2021 7 a.m.

REOPENING: Monday, May 17, 2021 5 p.m.

PROJECT DETAILS: As part of the project to rebuild M-3, 12 Mile Road needs to be closed at M-3 to allow crews to safely install new traffic signals. Weather permitting, 12 Mile Road will be closed at M-3 at 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, and remain closed until 5 p.m. Friday, May 14. Only local traffic will be allowed on 12 Mile Road between M-97 (Groesbeck Highway) and I-94.

Project map

DETOURS: (map attached) Eastbound 12 Mile Road traffic will be detoured to southbound M-97, then eastbound I-696 to Exit 28 (11 Mile Road). Continue eastbound on 11 Mile Road to northbound Little Mack Avenue to reach eastbound 12 Mile Road.

Westbound 12 Mile Road traffic will be detoured to southbound Little Mack Avenue, then westbound 11 Mile Road to westbound I-696. Take Exit 26 to M-97 and follow northbound M-97 to westbound 12 Mile Road.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The installation of modernized traffic signals will help reduce certain types of crashes and minimize user delay. This project also involves installing new pedestrian signals with countdown timing and push buttons to help pedestrians safely cross 12 Mile Road and M-3.