TDOC Community Resource Center to Host Job Fair in Nashville

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Day Reporting and Community Resource Center (DRC/CRC) will be hosting a sidewalk employment fair on Wednesday, May 12th from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm. This event aims to assist in the reentry process by connecting offenders currently on community supervision or those who ever been incarcerated at a Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) prison with local employers. Cold Bridge Inc., Wise Staffing, Labor Source, Kabinart, Jersey Mike’s, John McDougall Company, Inc., and Staff Zone plan on being present at the event.

Sarah Campbell, Director of the Nashville DRC/CRC, says securing employment is one of the critical components of the reentry process. “Finding a stable job allows individuals to become more financially independent, expands options for housing and transportation, and provides on-the-job training that can used for the entirety of their career.”

The TDOC implemented Day Reporting and Community Resource Centers in 2016 as part of the Public Safety Act. These centers provide structured and intensive outpatient programs as an alternative to incarceration and assist offenders in becoming productive citizens in their communities.

WHAT: Nashville DRC/CRC Employment Fair

WHEN: Wednesday, May 12

9:00 am – 1:00 pm

WHERE: 900 Madison Square

Madison, TN 37155

For more information about TDOC’s DRC/CRC Programs, please visit: https://www.tn.gov/correction/redirect---rehabilitation/day-reporting.html.