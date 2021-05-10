Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 463 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,644 in the last 365 days.

Honor Utah Veterans: Help Utah recognize veterans who passed during the pandemic

This Memorial Day, the state of Utah plans to honor Utah veterans who have passed away over the past year during the pandemic.

As part of this memorial, the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs is calling for friends and family members to help identify Utah veterans who have passed away since March 2020.

Due to the pandemic and social distancing concerns, many veterans did not receive funerals with full military honors. This statewide memorial will include “Taps” and other tributes to recognize veterans for their service.

To report a death, please fill out the following form. The deadline to submit a death for inclusion for the Memorial Day service is Wednesday, May 26.

You just read:

Honor Utah Veterans: Help Utah recognize veterans who passed during the pandemic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.