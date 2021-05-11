Produce More High-Quality Biomass Pellets With LignoBond 870L From Borregaard
EINPresswire.com/ -- Borregaard pelleting aids are known throughput the world for their influence on pellet quality and manufacturing rates when used in all types of pelleting applications. Founded in 1889, Borregaard has a long history providing products to enhance the pelleting process.
Borregaard is pleased to introduce LignoBond 870L for the North America market. LignoBond 870L is specifically tailored for use when manufacturing biomass pellets to improve quality and manufacturing rates.
LignoBond 870L offers many potential benefits during the pelleting process including:
• Reduction in fines and dust
• Improved pelleting efficiency ( less Kwh per ton and/or improved tons per hour)
• Potential to optimize raw material mix
• Improved equipment life (pellet dies, rolls)
• Improved pellet quality (PDI)
For more information on Borregaard products for biomass pelleting please visit www.borregaard.com/markets/biomass-pelleting or email the company at biopelleting@borregaard.com.
Borregaard is the world leader in providing advanced and environmentally friendly lignin- based biopolymer products derived from wood. Borregaard products are used in a wide array of applications and are manufactured using sustainable raw materials. Please go to www.borregaard.com for more information about the company.
