Honor Utah Veterans: Help Utah recognize veterans who passed during the pandemic

This Memorial Day, the state of Utah plans to honor Utah veterans who have passed away over the past year during the pandemic.

As part of this memorial, the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs is calling for friends and family members to help identify Utah veterans who have passed away since March 2020.

Due to the pandemic and social distancing concerns, many veterans did not receive funerals with full military honors. This statewide memorial will include “Taps” and other tributes to recognize veterans for their service.

To report a death, please fill out the following form. The deadline to submit a death for inclusion for the Memorial Day service is Wednesday, May 26.