Landgraf’s Effort to Slash STAAR Test Passes in Texas House

by: Rep. Landgraf, Brooks

05/07/2021

AUSTIN — Legislation joint authored by State Representative Brooks Landgraf (Odessa) to reduce STAAR testing passed out of the Texas House by a vote of 136 - 6 on Friday.

“House Bill 764 ensures Texas students are tested only as required by federal law, instead of the State of Texas imposing additional standardized tests on our students, parents and teachers,” Landgraf said. “The bill eliminates any statewide test that is not federally required and eliminates end-of-course exams for high school students.”

HB 764 eliminates the overly burdensome social studies test for 8th graders as well as the writing tests for 4th and 7th graders. End-of-course exams for high schoolers are also eliminated and replaced with a process to allow for high school students to be able to take the SAT or ACT or another norm-referenced secondary-level test in order to satisfy the federal assessment requirements. Finally, the bill stipulates that if federal testing requirements are reduced, Texas will immediately follow suit to reduce state testing accordingly.

“I hear more concerns about the STAAR test than just about anything else. These complaints come from students, parents, teachers, administrators and taxpayers. HB 764 is a direct response to those complaints,” he added. “We still have a lot of work to do to fix this problem, but the passage HB 764 clearly demonstrates that the members of the Texas House are listening to the voices of their constituents,” Landgraf concluded.

HB 764 now heads to the Texas Senate for consideration. If passed by the Senate before the end of May, the bill will be sent to Governor Abbott’s desk to be signed into law.

The 87th Texas Legislative Session began in January and is underway through May 31st, 2021. In accordance with the Texas Constitution, the state legislature meets for a 140-day regular session every odd-numbered year to vote on legislation and pass a balanced state budget.

