Texas State House Passes Legislation Creating the 478th Judicial District in Bell County

by: Rep. Shine, Hugh

05/10/2021

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas House of Representatives passed House Bill 3774 on Friday, May 7. Authored by State Representative Jeff Leach (Plano), House Bill 3774 relates to the operation and administration of and practice and procedure related to proceedings in the judicial branch of state government.

House Bill 3774 creates various judicial districts around the State of Texas. For Bell County residents, HB 3774 creates the 478th Judicial District, adding a 5th Judicial District to Bell County.

The 478th Judicial District will be composed of Bell County and will begin on the first Mondays in January, April, July, and October. Currently, Bell County is served by the 27th, 146th, 169th, 264th and 426th Judicial Districts. House Bill 3774 will add a concurrent jurisdiction with the creation of the 478th district.

"Despite a growing population and increasing caseloads, we have not had a new district court since 2007. This new district court will allow us to better serve the citizens of Bell County. Thanks so much to Rep. Shine, Rep. Buckley, and Senator Buckingham for guiding this legislation through the House and Senate." Said Local Administrative District Judge, Gordon G. Adams. In Texas, District Courts are trial courts that’s geographical area are created by the Texas legislature. Each county must be served by at least one district court. District Courts have original jurisdiction in various types of cases in both criminal and civil cases.

“I am excited to see Bell County get served by an additional District Court”, said Representative Hugh D. Shine (R-Temple), “With an additional court, Bell county residents can see faster turnaround in legal proceedings”.

House Bill 3774 will take effect on September 1, 2021.The next steps for House Bill 3774 is to be passed by the Senate and then be signed into law by Governor Abbott.

Media Contact: Charlotte E. Blakemore; Charlotte.Blakemore@house.texas.gov

###

Contact Info