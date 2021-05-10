CareRite Centers Says ‘Thank You’ to Their Healthcare Heroes; Celebrates National Nursing Home Week 2021
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CareRite Centers Network will celebrate National Nursing Home Week during the week of May 10th, with this year’s honorable theme celebrating #TheVitalLink.
“This year’s theme was designed to highlight the selfless acts of courage, spirit, and commitment that employees across the CareRite Centers Network have and continue to display throughout the evolving COVID-19 pandemic,” a CareRite Centers Spokesperson announced.
Employees are referenced in the CareRite Centers’ mission as being the vital link, and the core foundation of the organization’s mission of, “genuine care and unprecedented levels of customer service.”
“As we reflect on the past year and look toward the future, we do so with great pride and appreciation for our team members, who have transcended the call of duty to ensure that our patients and their families continue to be in receipt of the highest levels of compassionate, quality care throughout the ongoing pandemic,” shared Akiva Rudner, CareRite Centers’ Chief Operating Officer.
CareRite Centers is revered in the skilled nursing and long-term care industries for celebrating National Nursing Home Week in extravagant fashion. The week is highlighted with cash prizes, coveted awards, and capped by a crowning of Professional-of-the-Year.
“Words cannot describe the love and appreciation that I have for CareRite Centers, who gifted my family and I with an all-inclusive tropical resort getaway last year,” said Liz Claudio, Recreation Therapist in Brooklyn, New York.
“CareRite truly makes their employees feel special, loved, and recognized,” continued Claudio.
This year’s Professional-of-the-Year title will award the winner their rent or mortgage paid for six months in full, with no monetary limit.
Last year’s title of Professional-of-the-Year was awarded to Ricky Torres, housekeeper and member of the environmental services team for a CareRite Centers facility in Long Island, New York. Previous winners prior to Torres included nurses, nurse aides, engineers, and others.
“National Nursing Home Week is so special to our organization as it allows us to celebrate and thank each and every professional that make up what we call #TheCareRiteDifference,” shared Ashley Romano, Chief Experience Officer for CareRite Centers.
Facilities across the CareRite Centers Network will gift over a million dollars in prizes and giveaways to their staff, which will include all expenses paid luxury vacations, cash prizes, fine jewelry, family outdoor equipment, VIP all access tickets to sporting and entertainment events, and much more.
“Our professionals have risen during a time of great challenges, and we are so thankful for all that they continue to do for the patients and families we serve,” continued Romano.
CareRite Centers will announce winners and daily highlights via their national Instagram account, as well as an exclusive feature on the winner of the 2021 Professional-of-the-Year award.
CareRite Centers is a national skilled nursing and in-patient rehabilitation network, with communities across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida; across the nation, their mission is the same: to foster and provide unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service to those they serve. For more information on CareRite Centers and their National Nursing Home Week celebration, please visit www.CareRiteCenters.com.
For an exclusive press inquiry opportunity, please reach out to the Office of the Chief Experience Officer by emailing aromano@careritecenters.com.
#TheCareRiteDifference
