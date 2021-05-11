Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden To Open Dementia Forum x 2021
Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden, a passionate advocate for quality dementia care, will open the fourth biennial Dementia Forum X summit on 25 of May 2021.
Dementia Forum X is dedicated to bringing as many diverse stakeholders as possible to commit to a future with dementia-ready societies.”STOCKHOLM, VäLJ EN REGION, SWEDEN, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HM Queen Silvia will provide an Opening Speech for participating world-leading researchers, medical professionals, policy-makers and business executives of this year’s three-day online event focusing on “A Dementia Journey.”
— Mariama Samateh, Dementia Forum X, Project Director
Her Majesty Queen Silvia has a long-standing association with, and support of, dementia care and caregiving since the 1990s when her late mother was diagnosed with dementia. Her Majesty has lent her name and support to a number of Swedish initiatives including her dementia foundation Stiftelsen Silviahemmet which provides dementia care training and certification programs; the Queen Silvia Nursing Award – an annual international award to engage nursing talent to contribute to older person care and dementia care solutions in 6 territories across Europe and the US; as well as the Dementia Forum X global summits on dementia. In recognition of Her Majesty’s dedication to the elderly and dementia care sphere, The Queen was named an Honorary Ambassador of Alzheimer’s Disease International in December 2018.
Mariama Samateh, Project Director of Dementia Forum X says, “Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden has generously lent her patronage to the Dementia Forum X summit since 2015. Such support and trust helped us involve global leaders in the discussions and foster knowledge sharing as well as create of new cross sectorial collaborations across governmental, societal and business organizations and research. Dementia diseases are incredibly multifaceted, and it is affecting families, communities, healthcare structures and governments the world over. For this reason, Dementia Forum X is dedicated to bringing as many diverse stakeholders as possible to commit to a future with dementia-ready societies.”
The 2021 event will be held between May 25-27, 2021 as a virtual meeting open to interested participants who may register at www.dementiaforumx.org. Speakers include well-known researchers and field experts such as Paola Barbarino from Alzheimer’s Disease International, Dr Tarun Dua from World Health Organization, Professor Miia Kivipelto from Karolinska Institutet, Professor Gill Livingston from University College London, Dr Hanadi Khamis M. Al Hamad from Hamad Medical Corporation, Sara Thomas from Arjo, Dr Johan Sundelöf from Geras Solutions and many more.
ABOUT DEMENTIA FORUM X
Dementia Forum X is a biennial summit founded in 2015 as a response to the growing public health crisis of dementia. It gathers experts from all over the world to share, discuss and commit to the challenges of dementia and rapid demographic change. World-leading researchers, medical professionals, policy-makers and business executives are presenting their latest findings and solutions, networking and creating new collaborations. The summit is organized by Swedish Care International and Forum For Elderly Care with collaboration partners.
Ausra Visocke
Swedish Care International
+46 703790253
email us here