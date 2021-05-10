WickedEyez.com Launches New Line of Hand Painted Halloween Contact Lenses
MARIETTA, GA, USA, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting this month, in addition to Gothika and Wicked Eyez brand Halloween lenses WickedEyez.com will be offering hand-painted, custom contact lenses like the ones used in the film and television industry.
Scott Smiledge from WickedEyez.com says, “As WickedEyez.com grows and continues to offer the number one brands of contact lenses in the Halloween industry, we are excited to expand our catalog with these amazing hand-painted contact lenses.”
This new selection of lenses gives our more creative customers the ability to take their costumes to the next level and is a huge step for Wicked Eyez. The new hand-painted lens section contains over 200 designs of contact lenses and available in nearly any prescription strength. Before now lenses like these were only available for use in movies and television shows. This new line of lenses also includes a massive collection of sclera lenses that cover the entire eye.
Aside from this new collection WickedEyez.com also contains a massive selection of cosmetic and theatrical contact lenses by top brands like Gothika, Bella, Color Max, Venus, and their own brand Chic. From Beauty lenses to monster creations Wicked Eyez has the lens you need. WickedEyez.com continues to be a top choice for Gothika and Wicked Eyez brand lenses and prides itself on all lenses being FDA cleared and shipped from their facilities in the USA.
About WickedEyez.com: WickedEyez.com is an online retailer specializing in Halloween Contacts, and hand-painted lenses based out of Marietta, GA. WickedEyez.com continues to grow to be one of the leading sellers in the industry.
