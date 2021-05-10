NHE Property Management Named One of the Top 2 Large Workplaces in South Carolina
Noted property management company CEO Taylor Davis presented Top Leadership Award among large companies
It is an honor to receive this recognition on our first attempt at being considered, and a testament to the team we have built and the culture we have developed...”GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NHE, which provides professional association management, conventional and affordable apartment management, and service coordination to communities across the Southeast, has been honored as one of South Carolina's Top Workplaces in 2021. The honor was awarded to only a select group of companies across the state and ranks NHE #2 among South Carolina's top large companies (300+ employees). This was the first year NHE had participated in the program.
— Taylor Davis, CEO, NHE Inc.
In addition, NHE President and CEO Taylor Davis was the sole honoree of the 2021 Top Individual Leadership Award across all large companies in South Carolina.
The independent award, presented by Greenville Business Magazine, Columbia Business Monthly and Charleston Business Magazine in partnership with Energage, is based on scientific, anonymous surveys of employees and measures 15 drivers of company culture.
NHE's more than 50-year history in South Carolina has established deep roots across the Palmetto State and the company's continued investment in the communities it serves reflects that dedication. In early 2020, NHE relocated its headquarters to a new building at The Sumerel, located in the Verdae community in Greenville, S.C. NHE currently represents residents in more than 17,000 homes, apartments, and condominiums across 15 states, with many of those located in South Carolina.
NHE’s clients benefit from the expertise, experience and leading-edge technology delivered by a dedicated staff offering diverse services to assure premium performance and value. NHE has implemented numerous initiatives to build a distinctive and strong culture focused on improving homes and lives every day for residents and employees. Across all NHE locations, the company employs more than 300 associates.
“It is an honor to receive this recognition on our first attempt at being considered, and a testament to the team we have built and the culture we have developed," said NHE President and CEO Taylor Davis. "We are proud of the daily commitment we make to employees, residents and communities in South Carolina, and it is especially meaningful to be honored based upon the feedback of our employees. Despite a global pandemic and its many resulting challenges, this honor speaks volumes for the talented and committed team we are blessed to work with each day."
Among other honors, NHE is actively engaged in leadership roles with national and state industry trade associations and government regulatory bodies and holds the prestigious AMO (Accredited Management Organization) designation through the Institute of Real Estate Management.
For more information, contact NHE at 864.467.1600 or visit www.NHE-Inc.com.
