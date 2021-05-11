Insigniam Co-Founder Shideh Sedgh Bina To Serve on CED Task Force on Building a More Civil and Just Society
PHILADELPHIA, PA, U.S.A., May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insigniam co-founding partner Shideh Sedgh Bina will serve as Co-Chair on a new Committee for Economic Development (CED) Task Force on Building a More Civil & Just Society. CED’s Task Force on Building A More Civil & Just Society will build on CED’s policy work and The Conference Board’s year-long discussions with CEOs on the economic, racial, and health disparities that the nation has confronted in the wake of the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the nation’s reckonings with racial injustice and diversity & inclusion.
“Advancing equal opportunity for all and addressing the nation’s economic, racial, and health disparities require a deep, continuous commitment from the business community—a caliber of corporate citizenship that Shideh Bina has long exemplified,” said Lori Esposito Murray, President of the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED). “CED is privileged to have Shideh Bina as Co-Chair of CED’s Task Force on Building a More Civil and Just Society. Shideh will play an instrumental role in equipping corporate America and public policy leaders with actionable solutions to meet the challenges of equal economic opportunity that will drive lasting, sustainable, change.”
The objective of the Task Force is to leverage the experience and insights of CED Trustees to assess best practices and policies and to offer and prioritize actionable steps—reasoned solutions---to meet the challenges of equal economic opportunity that will drive lasting, sustainable, change in companies, communities, and in society. Ms. Bina will join CED Trustees Ravi Saligram, President and CEO Newell Brands and Mark Wasserman, Managing Partner of Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Eversheds Sutherland Limited, and Byron Boston, President, CEO & Co-CIO, Dynex Capital, Inc. as co-chairs of the Task Force.
The Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led public policy organization that delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions to our nation’s most critical issues.
Since its inception in 1942, the CED has addressed national priorities to promote sustained economic growth and development to benefit all Americans. The CED’s work in these early years led to great policy accomplishments including the Marshall Plan, the economic development program that helped rebuild Europe and maintain peace, the Bretton Woods Agreement that established the new global financial system, and both the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.
Over thirty years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation, and transformation are imperatives. In the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. See more at: https://insigniam.com
