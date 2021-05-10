Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of May 3

I am proud to say House Bill 685 is on its way to the governor. This measure seeks to change the requirements to run for certain public offices and includes my Senate Bill 27. This bill has been one of my top priorities, having worked on it for the last four years. It allows county treasurers access to documents when needed, before they authorize payments. I do hope the governor will sign this legislation and allow it to become law.

Also, Senate Bill 6, which relates to insurance, features language from Senate Bill 29 and Senate Bill 310, both of which I sponsored this year. Senate Bill 29 would modify provisions relating to certificates of self-insurance. Senate Bill 310 addresses the Petroleum Storage Tank Insurance Fund. Senate Bill 6 is also on its way to the governor for consideration.

I am pleased to report that going into the last week of session, I already have four of my bills truly agreed and finally passed.

The Fiscal Year 2022 state operating budget is also on its way to the executive branch. Once again, the Missouri General Assembly has voted to fully fund the education funding formula. In addition, higher education institutions will see a 3.7 percent increase in funding this year. Our state is required to balance its budget, and I believe we have crafted a proposal that takes taxpayers into consideration when using their money.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

Sedalia City Councilman Andrew Dawson, Sen. Crawford and Pettis County Commissioner Israel Baeza

J.R. and Annie Durrington of Dallas County, their children, Clay and Chloe, Sen. Crawford and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe at the Missouri Senate dais.