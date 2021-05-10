LIVE NEWS CONFERENCE ON BLACK WALL STREET CENTENNIAL ANNIVERSARY ARMED MARCH / CONVENTION
A national defense program for Blacks is coming into existence.TULSA, OK, USA, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live News Conference on Black Wall Street 100-Year Anniversary Armed March/Convention
When: Wednesday May 12, 2021 at 12:00 noon CST (1pm EST)
Where: Vernon Chapel AME Church
311 North Greenwood Avenue – Tulsa, OK
Broadcast Outlets: Blackpanthermovement.org Black-Empowerment.org
Organizers of the largest national coalition of African American gun organizations and militias will brief the press on the historic 2nd Amendment March, set to take place May 29, 2021 (6-9pm) in the Greenwood District of Tulsa Oklahoma. This march of over 1,000 Black gun owners will commemorate the 1921 Black Wall Street Massacre of Tulsa, Oklahoma and will send a message that "never again" will White racism and White violence be allowed to snuff-out Black lives and go unanswered. The 2nd Amendment March is the highlight of the National Black Power Convention, scheduled for May 28-30, 2021 at the Vernon Chapel AME Church and the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Tulsa (see. blackpanthermovement.org).
Lead organizers Nick Bezzel of the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club and Akbar Bilal, New Black Panther Party National Spokesman from Washington, DC will speak at the news briefing along with local supporters. The New Black Panther Party and Huey P Newton Gun Club are bringing members from all 50 states to Tulsa, to participate in these historic events.
All COVID safety precautions will be followed.
For all information contact: 512.364.0050 or 1.844.41BLACK (844.412.5225)
Email: egpgunclub@gmail.com Media: info@black-empowerment.org
Websites: BLACKPANTHERMOVEMENT.ORG BLACK-EMPOWERMENT.ORG
NATIONAL BLACK EMPOWERMENT CONVENTION
BLACK-EMPOWERMENT.ORG
+1 844-412-5225
email us here