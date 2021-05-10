Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 daily info update (9 May 2021)

New cases: 5 Cumulative confirmed cases: 34,171 Active cases: 725 Total recovered: 32,159 (3 new) Currently admitted in treatment units: 7 (0 new) New discharges from treatment units: 0 Total tests conducted: 236,020 (335 new) Total deaths: 1,153 (0 new) Total vaccinated to date: 319,323 (1,185 new)