Brandmotion Gives Drivers an Unobstructed View of the Road Behind Their Trailers
HD video mirror delivers a completely unobstructed rear view behind bulky trailers
We are very excited about this product, mainly because we know it will positively impact customers’ lives....It’s like seeing right through your trailer. This is the first product of its kind.”SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandmotion, leading developer of automotive safety technology, is making it possible for drivers with trailers to get a completely unimpeded rear view for the first time. The Transparent Trailer™ Rear Camera Mirror is a versatile new safety and convenience aid that replaces the traditional rear-view mirror. It comes with a full 1080 video screen that streams live video from an HD camera mounted at the back of the trailer — helping drivers see more than ever before.
— Jeff Varick
Transparent Trailer improves on the conventional mirror by providing a clear high-definition view, with no obstructions from the trailer behind the vehicle. The vision system provides a 170-degree-wide field of vision with a 9.5” LCD screen and 1080p high-definition camera. The result is a clear, unobstructed view of the surroundings behind the trailer.
Transparent Trailer also features input channels for two cameras to be mounted on the truck or on the trailer. When the trailer is disconnected, a second camera on the truck can remain connected to the mirror. Alternatively, the second camera can provide visibility inside the trailer to ensure the cargo or livestock is safe.
“We are very excited about this product, mainly because we know it will positively impact customers’ lives,” said Jeff Varick, CEO and Founder of Brandmotion. “Whether you’re pulling a landscaping trailer, a horse trailer, or a toy hauler, you can now see the road behind you. It’s like seeing right through your trailer. This is the first product of its kind that allows drivers to see behind a trailer right in the rearview mirror.”
Because Brandmotion’s mission is to reduce distractions that cause road collisions and reduce the strain on drivers towing trailers, the vision system is seamlessly integrated into the vehicle. Transparent Trailer looks like a standard factory-installed rearview mirror, so that drivers have a completely uninterrupted driving experience. The 30-meter harness allows the product to integrate with any trailer up to 45 feet in length.
Brandmotion provides drivers of any vehicle with retrofit versions of innovative products that are typically available only on new vehicles. The goal is to equip cars with the most outstanding safety technology, today — not years from now, when older vehicles are eventually replaced. Transparent Trailer is a ground-breaking product similar to the always-on rear camera mirror found on many newer vehicles, which provides dramatically improved rear visibility.
“We believe that all customers should have access to the latest safety features. Our mission is to help make commercial vehicles safer, and this product aligns perfectly with that. Brandmotion provides the highest quality retrofit vehicle safety solutions that people can trust.” said Varick.
About Brandmotion: Since 2005, Brandmotion has been working continuously to reduce the number of lives lost on our roads due to traffic accidents. Specializing in the design, integration, and distribution of emerging automotive safety technology, Brandmotion is a recognized leader among aftermarket installers of mobile electronics. The company was awarded 2020 SEMA Best New Performance Product Finalist Award, 2018 SEMA Best of Show Award, 2018 SEMA Best New Van/Pickup/Sport Utility Product Award, 2016 SEMA PRO Manufacturer of the Year honors at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
