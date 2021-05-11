Watercore selected to provide BW-RO system to recycle cooling-tower water in one of Sydney’s most prominent data centres
Watercore is a leading suppliers of water treatment systems, and in particular RO plants, and we are very proud to have been selected to provide our BW-RO series to upgrade this major data centre"SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watercore has been selected to provide its industry-leading BW-RO brackish-water Reverse Osmosis system to recycle cooling-tower water in one of Sydney's most prominent data centres. This important water treatment contract builds on Watercore's recent success in the Data Centre market, highlighted by the use of real-time connectivity to reinvent the brackish water reverse osmosis – commonly referred to as "RO" – in the most demanding commercial and industrial environments where mission-critical equipment requires the best water treatment technology.
— David Garcia
"Watercore is a leading suppliers of water treatment systems, and in particular RO plants, and we are very proud to have been selected to provide our innovative BW-RO series to upgrade this major data centre,” said David Garcia, Technical Director of Watercore and member of the Desalination Specialist Network Committee of the AWA. “This contract is a prime example of Watercore’s unique capabilities, technologies and experience in our commercial and industrial markets to deliver critical water treatment solutions to adjacent markets. We look forward to further enabling the benefits of our modern Reverse Osmosis technology for additional applications serving the mission-critical market.”
Under the agreement, Watercore is supplying a new variant of the BW-RO-50, developed specifically to be disassembled after the factory test, delivered to site in separate parts and reassembled on a limited access area. The BW-RO combines PLC control, capability of adapting to variable feed water conditions, and flexibility to simplify installation when access is limited. The BW-RO’s ability to adapt the PH and conductivity of the product water has helped further establish Watercore’s position as a leader in this industry.
Developing the Next Generation of Brackish Water Reverse Osmosis Plants
Watercore’s custom BW-RO series is an upgrade to the previous RO system. It provides advanced flow-control to optimise the membrane performance and PH, ORP and conductivity real-time monitoring and control.
