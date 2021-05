An Unintentional Christmas Movie Trailer Released featuring Vernon Wells

Vernon Wells shines in new Christmas Movie; Trailer Released

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact: Mark StewartPhone: 424-501-5642Email: mark@stewbeanproductions.com AN UNINTENTIONAL CHRISTMAS MOVIE TRAILER RELEASEIndependent feature film “An Unintentional Christmas” with name actors including Vernon Wells (Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, Commando, Power Rangers) and Michael Pare (Eddie & The Cruisers, Streets of Fire, Gone) has released its movie trailer. Also starring in the movie are Sebrina Scott and John Wells.The predominantly female partnership that created the film include Director Lana Read, who says of the film:“It’s about a time-obsessed professional, Theodora, crossing paths with a writer, Charlie, when she travels to his hometown for business just before Christmas. Both are taken by surprise when unexpected circumstances present themselves”.Plans are for the movie to be released during the 2021 Christmas season. The movie trailer can be seen here: