GJC Law Co-Sponsor Association of Family and Conciliation Courts Australian Chapter’s 7th Annual Conference
Gloria James-Civetta & Co & Sayer-Jones are proud to co-sponsor the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts Australian Chapter’s 7th Annual Conference
Our key objective is to provide clients with comprehensive and complete advice on all Family Law; parentage; and matrimonial matters.”SINGAPORE, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gloria James-Civetta & Co & Sayer-Jones are proud to co-sponsor the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts Australian Chapter’s 7th Annual Conference with our International family alliance partners, Sayers Jones.
— Ms. Gloria James
The conference titled “Let’s hear it for the kids; challenges and the way forward in family law” will be held from 2nd to 4th July in Brisbane, Queensland.
The topics range from family violence, trauma, child disability in the context of family law, child custody evaluations, to sexual abuse allegations. The stellar lineup of speakers includes Arman Abrahimzadeh OAM, Justice Steven Strickland, Dr. Ben Garber, licensed psychologist, and Dr. Jo Lukins, a renowned sports psychologist among others.
AFCC is a leading interdisciplinary international association concerned with the resolution of domestic violence and family conflict. The members including researchers, policymakers, practitioners, judicial officers, and teachers seek to develop innovative ideas to improve the lives of children as well as families. With chapters in multiple countries, AFCC takes a collaborative approach to meet the needs of children.
Apart from the challenges in family law, the conference provides networking opportunities for practitioners, law firms, policymakers, and researchers across the world.
About Gloria James-Civetta & Co
Gloria James-Civetta & Co (GJC Law), a top-rated divorce law firm in Singapore is committed to mitigating the negative effects of divorce on children and achieving a stress-free divorce when it is inevitable.
The sponsorship of the conference, which focuses on addressing the multiple challenges that children face during a divorce, is a reflection of the commitment. GJC Law has a team of highly experienced lawyers specialized in cross-border international divorce, civil and criminal law.
As leading Singapore divorce lawyers, their sole mission is to achieve the best possible outcome for children and families. The law firm is dedicated to encouraging education, identifying best practices, and promoting research and innovation in family law.
Gustavo Civetta
Gloria James-Civetta & Co
+65 6337 0469
consult@gjclaw.com.sg